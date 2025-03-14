Women using fare-free bus services has risen to 65 per cent from 40 per cent, says Minister Thangam Thenarasu in Budget speech.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:18 IST
- India
