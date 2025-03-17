Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in 2012 case related to murder of driver/bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
