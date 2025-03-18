Israeli military orders people to evacuate eastern Gaza after wave of strikes, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:32 IST
Israeli military orders people to evacuate eastern Gaza after wave of strikes, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli military
- evacuation
- eastern Gaza
- airstrikes
- conflict
- residents
- tension
- security
- peace
- strikes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe Seeks United Front for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Transatlantic Tensions
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
China and U.S. Braced for Escalating Trade Tensions
Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Governance and Language Dispute