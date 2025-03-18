India's household debt-to-GDP ratio is relatively low compared to emerging market economies and some advanced nations: FM Sitharaman in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:49 IST
