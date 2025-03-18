Left Menu

Special court in Bhopal hands death penalty to a 30-year-old man on three charges for rape and murder of minor girl.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:20 IST
Special court in Bhopal hands death penalty to a 30-year-old man on three charges for rape and murder of minor girl.
  • Country:
  • India

Special court in Bhopal hands death penalty to a 30-year-old man on three charges for rape and murder of minor girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025