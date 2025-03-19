Telangana Budget: Rs 40,232 cr and Rs 17, 169 cr allotted for SCs and STs welfare respectively, says Finance Minister in Assembly.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Budget: Rs 40,232 cr and Rs 17, 169 cr allotted for SCs and STs welfare respectively, says Finance Minister in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal will be out of FATF grey list before deadline, says Finance Minister Paudel
UPDATE 1-UK finance minister draws up welfare cuts to balance books, BBC reports
UPDATE 1-US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister agree to strengthen dialogue on economies
US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership
Edgar Amador Appointed as Mexico's New Finance Minister