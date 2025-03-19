Telangana’s GSDP at current prices registered 10.1 per cent growth to Rs 16,12,579 cr in 2024-25, says FM Vikramarka in Assembly.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
