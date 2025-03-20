Security forces achieved another big success in 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan': HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces achieved another big success in 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan': HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DRI Busts Massive Gold Smuggling Operation at Bengaluru Airport
CRPF Jawans Injured in Chaibasa IED Blast Amid Anti-Naxal Operation
Nepal's Path to Peace: From Armed Insurgency to Democratic Politics
Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Avaamo Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents
Cutting-Edge Robotic Rescue Advances in SLBC Tunnel Operation