Due to attractive industrial policy, Rs 12,000 cr investment on ground in Jammu and Kashmir, MoUs worth Rs 1.1 lakh cr signed: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
