Heathrow airport says it plans to resume some flights later Friday and hopes to return to a full operation on Saturday, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:56 IST
Heathrow airport says it plans to resume some flights later Friday and hopes to return to a full operation on Saturday, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow
- airport
- flights
- resume
- Friday
- Saturday
- operation
- AP
- disruptions
- passengers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cadaver dogs of Kerala Police to join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations
UPDATE 1-Turkey continues operations on PKK in Iraq, Syria despite Ocalan call
Advanced Cybersecurity Operations Centre Inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan