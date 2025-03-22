Cash row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna constitutes 3-member committee to conduct inquiry into allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Cash row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna constitutes 3-member committee to conduct inquiry into allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slams BJP for protesting against state govt, says allegations "baseless"
Controversy Over Karnataka Budget: Allegations of Muslim Appeasement
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Held in Gold Smuggling Case; Allegations of Assault Surface
Tragic Trolley Accident Sparks Allegations in Railway Project
Scandal in Bihar: Allegations of Corruption Rock Nitish Kumar's Administration