INDIA must appear to be a ‘bloc and not un-bloc’ itself in public domain: Kapil Sibal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA must appear to be a 'bloc and not un-bloc' itself in public domain: Kapil Sibal to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PSG Triumphs with Team Cohesion in Champions League Upset
Modi Honored in Mauritius: A Symbol of India’s Global Influence
Sanchez's Defence Dilemma: Balancing National Security and Coalition Cohesion
India's Soft Power: Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates Global Influence at Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture
INDIA Bloc Needs Cohesion: Kapil Sibal Advocates for United Opposition