Reforms in Waqf need of hour, have Waqf boards done anything for people's welfare: CM Adityanath tells PTI to a question on Waqf bill.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:03 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
