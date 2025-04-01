We see Chile as a gateway to Antarctica: PM Modi after talks with Chile President.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
We see Chile as a gateway to Antarctica: PM Modi after talks with Chile President.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ISRO Announces Chandrayaan-5: A Bold Leap in Lunar Exploration
Firefly Aerospace's Pioneering Moon Mission: A New Era in Private Lunar Exploration
India and Netherlands Strengthen Defence Ties: Rajnath Singh and Ruben Brekelmans Discuss Strategic Cooperation
Saudi Arabia Boosts Mining with New Exploration Licenses
Saudi Arabia Awards Major Mining Exploration Licenses