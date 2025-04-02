You tried to mislead people on issues which are not part of Waqf Bill: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to opposition in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
You tried to mislead people on issues which are not part of Waqf Bill: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to opposition in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe’s Measles Resurgence: A Call for Action Amidst Rising Misinformation
Delhi MLAs Undergo Crucial Orientation for Legislative Mastery
Nagpur violence: Specific houses, establishments targeted by mob; it looks like a conspiracy: CM Fadnavis in legislative assembly.
I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Nectar of unity is key outcome of Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.