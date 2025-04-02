Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces six new air quality monitoring centres.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces six new air quality monitoring centres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Health and Climate Leaders Unite to Tackle Air Pollution: A Call for Urgent Action at the 2025 WHO Conference
Global Health Alert: WHO Declares Continued Public Health Emergency Amidst Escalating Mpox Crisis in 2025
Waste Mismanagement at Islamabad's Market Threatens Public Health
Delhi Government Eyes Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution
Delhi's Bold Steps: Artificial Rain and Stricter Pollution Controls