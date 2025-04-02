Non-Muslims in Waqf council, boards; these bodies purely for ensuring administration of properties in accordance with stated aims: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Non-Muslims in Waqf council, boards; these bodies purely for ensuring administration of properties in accordance with stated aims: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Milestone with 500,000 Locally-Made Engines
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation
Indian Markets Surge Amid Global Optimism: Fed Interest Rates Hold Steady
Green Initiative: Indian Army's Plantation Drive in Doda
Petitioner Withdraws Plea to Rename India as 'Bharat'