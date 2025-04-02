Man and his three minor daughters drown, wife goes missing after their car plunges into canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.
PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Man and his three minor daughters drown, wife goes missing after their car plunges into canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intensive Search Operation Underway in Hiranagar: Security Forces Zero In on Terrorist Threats
Security Forces Intensify Search Operation in Saniyal After Terrorist Threat
Search Operation Turns Startling as Firing Erupts in Jammu's Hiranagar
13 killed in blaze at firecracker factory Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Official.
Seven persons killed in blaze at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.