Six feared drowned as tractor carrying farm labourers falls into well in Maharashtra's Nanded district: Police.
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Six feared drowned as tractor carrying farm labourers falls into well in Maharashtra's Nanded district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Alert Sparks Debate Over Safety Measures for BJP MLA Raja Singh
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Stance on Farmers and Safety Concerns in UP
World Bank Approves $162.4 Million to Strengthen Espírito Santo’s Road Infrastructure, Safety, and Climate Resilience
Whistle Protests Shake Odisha Assembly Over Women's Safety
Strengthening Nuclear Safety: IAEA’s Inaugural School of Drafting Regulations Equips Member States with Essential Legal Frameworks