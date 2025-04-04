Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Budget session concludes.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Budget session concludes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Predicts Lower Tariffs from India
Prudential's Strategic Move: New Joint Venture Targets India's Health Insurance Market
Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs
Bangladesh Seeks Strategic Dialogue with India Amid High-Level Summits
Revolutionizing Lung Cancer Detection: India's First AI-Powered IPN Clinic