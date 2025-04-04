SC asks Jharkhand government to ensure supply to hospitals during planned power cuts during Ram Navami.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Jharkhand government to ensure supply to hospitals during planned power cuts during Ram Navami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Ambitious Healthcare Expansion: 1,500 New Hospitals in Rural Areas
GB Energy Powers Up: 200 Million Pound Solar Panel Project for UK Hospitals and Schools
Apollo Hospitals Launches 'Seniors First': A New Dawn for Elderly Healthcare
Kidneys on Strike: Manipal Hospitals' Campaign Sparks Nationwide Conversation
Kolkata Hospitals Crowned Top Research Institutions