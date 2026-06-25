Venezuela Rocked by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake: Panic Ensues Across Regions

On Wednesday afternoon, a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook north-central Venezuela, causing widespread panic among residents. The quake, centered an hour west of Valencia, affected neighboring Colombia and triggered evacuations in the capital city Caracas.

Footage from the scene showed significant damage to infrastructures such as building facades and a disruption of services, with power and internet outages reported. Emergency services were deployed to assist citizens, with elderly residents receiving aid from law enforcement to safely exit their homes.

A tsunami warning followed, alerting Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire to possible hazardous waves. The earthquake struck during a public holiday, which commemorated Venezuela's 1821 independence victory, adding to the chaos.