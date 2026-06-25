Venezuela Rocked by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake: Panic Ensues Across Regions

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck north-central Venezuela, prompting widespread panic as residents evacuated buildings. The shaking disturbed areas including Caracas and extended to regions in Colombia. Damage included building facades and infrastructure. A tsunami warning was issued for parts of the Caribbean, highlighting the wider impact of this natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Strong Earthquake Shook Northcentral Venezuela On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 04:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 04:35 IST
Venezuela Rocked by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake: Panic Ensues Across Regions
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On Wednesday afternoon, a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook north-central Venezuela, causing widespread panic among residents. The quake, centered an hour west of Valencia, affected neighboring Colombia and triggered evacuations in the capital city Caracas.

Footage from the scene showed significant damage to infrastructures such as building facades and a disruption of services, with power and internet outages reported. Emergency services were deployed to assist citizens, with elderly residents receiving aid from law enforcement to safely exit their homes.

A tsunami warning followed, alerting Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire to possible hazardous waves. The earthquake struck during a public holiday, which commemorated Venezuela's 1821 independence victory, adding to the chaos.

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