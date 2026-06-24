Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

As South Africa observes Youth Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is shining a spotlight on young officers who are helping shape the future of policing through dedication, leadership and community service. Through its national campaign, "SAPS Youth – Leading the Reset Agenda", the organisation is celebrating young members who have committed themselves to protecting communities while contributing to the renewal of the police service. Under the theme "My Blood is Blue", SAPS is recognising officers whose work reflects the values and goals of the SAPS Reset Agenda.

One of those officers is 26-year-old Constable Masego Maimane, who serves at Akasia Police Station in northern Pretoria. Just two years into his policing career, Maimane is already building a reputation as a committed officer eager to learn, grow and make a difference in the communities he serves.

Commitment to learning opens new opportunities

Maimane says his journey in policing has presented both opportunities and challenges, particularly while working in areas facing complex social and crime-related issues such as the Soshanguve informal settlement, commonly known as the extensions.

He credits experienced colleagues and mentors for helping him navigate the demands of the profession and develop the skills needed to serve effectively. While acknowledging the financial constraints facing government departments, he believes police officers must continue delivering quality services despite limited resources.

His desire to expand his knowledge led him beyond his initial responsibilities at the station's front desk, where he handled complaints and assisted community members. Curious about other aspects of policing, he took an interest in firearm-related matters and later joined the Firearm Registry.

That decision proved significant, as he quickly recognised the role illegal and unregistered firearms play in many crimes affecting local communities.

Community partnerships key to fighting crime

Today, Maimane serves as a Designated Firearm Officer while also pursuing an Honours degree in Communication. He combines his academic studies with practical policing experience to educate communities about firearm safety, responsible ownership and legal compliance.

He believes that recovering illegal firearms and arresting offenders remain important parts of crime prevention, yet lasting results also depend on building stronger relationships with communities and increasing public awareness.

According to Maimane, successful crime prevention cannot happen without community involvement. He says residents provide valuable insights that can help police understand local challenges and develop more effective responses to crime.

Looking ahead, he hopes to gain experience in different areas of SAPS to strengthen his ability to serve the public. He also encourages fellow young officers to remain patient, continue developing themselves and stay focused on their goals.

For Maimane, personal growth and public service go hand in hand. He believes investing in education, skills development and community engagement helps officers become more effective in their roles while creating safer communities for everyone.