Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday It May Never Be Known Who Was At Fault For A Deadly Strike On A Girls School In Iran On February

In a controversial incident that continues to draw worldwide attention, a strike on an Iranian girls' school on February 28 has become a focal point of military and political scrutiny. U.S. President Donald Trump stated uncertainties regarding responsibility for the attack, which claimed the lives of over 175 children and staff during the first day of the Iran conflict.

While initial findings from a U.S. military investigation suggest the involvement of American forces, the Pentagon has yet to officially disclose any conclusions. President Trump expressed doubts about resolving the issue of culpability amidst chaotic warfare conditions, emphasizing the complexity of flying missiles from multiple directions.

The international community, including the United Nations, has condemned the strike, highlighting potential violations of international humanitarian law. The incident continues to alarm global observers, as calls for transparency and accountability intensify in light of this tragic event.