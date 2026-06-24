Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

More New Zealanders are reaching out for mental health and addiction support, and the latest figures show they are being seen more quickly than before. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said results from the third quarter reveal improvements across all three mental health and addiction access targets compared with the previous quarter. Four out of five national targets are now being achieved as the Government continues to roll out its mental health plan.

The latest data shows 84,345 people accessed primary mental health support during the quarter, a significant rise from 73,239 people during the same period last year. Despite the growing demand, nearly 84 percent of people received support within one week. According to Doocey, the increase in demand reflects a growing willingness among New Zealanders, especially younger people, to talk openly about mental health and seek assistance when they need it.

Workforce growth and service expansion support improvements

The Government says increased investment in staffing and services is helping reduce wait times and improve access. Over the past two and a half years, the number of frontline mental health and addiction workers within Health New Zealand has increased by 11 percent. Training pathways have also expanded, with clinical psychology internships set to nearly double from 40 places in 2023 to 74 in 2026.

Psychiatry registrar intake has increased by 50 percent, while a new psychology assistant pathway has been introduced to help build the future workforce. Students are expected to begin the programme in the second semester this year.

Additional support services have also been funded, including eight crisis recovery cafés, four of which are already operating. Eleven emergency departments are receiving peer support workers, with eight locations already delivering the service. Ten new mental health co-response teams have also been funded, with several already active across the country.

Independent report highlights positive direction

Recent findings from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission point to broader improvements across the sector. The Commission reported that workforce vacancy rates dropped from 11 percent in 2022 to 8 percent in 2025. It also noted increasing numbers of people entering mental health training and better access times for those seeking care.

Mental health and addiction bed capacity has also grown, increasing from 1,317 funded beds to 1,368 over the past year. Doocey said the results show the system is making steady progress, with more people receiving support, stronger staffing levels and continued investment in frontline services. While challenges remain, he said the latest figures suggest the country is moving toward a more responsive and accessible mental health system.