China's Space Race: Tectronic's $22 Million Fundraising Leap

Just Two Days After Spacex Made Its Historic Market Debut

Following SpaceX's historic market debut, a Chinese startup, Tectronic Maritime Space Systems, is ambitiously entering the space race.

The Shanghai-based company plans to raise 150 million yuan to support its goal of launching rockets from the sea, aiming to rival market giant Maersk in commercial spaceflight.

China's fervent venture capital activities highlight the rush to invest in strategic future industries, stirring both opportunity and concerns over potential market bubbles.