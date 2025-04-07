Home Minister Amit Shah, visiting forward post in Kathua, lauds BSF troops for safeguarding country's borders in challenging circumstances.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
