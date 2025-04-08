Left Menu

Trump says US will be holding direct talks with Iran starting Saturday, as he insists Tehran can't get nuclear weapons, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:00 IST
