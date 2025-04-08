Most beneficiaries out of 52 crore borrowers are women and interestingly they are most prompt in repayment of their Mudra loans: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:44 IST
Most beneficiaries out of 52 crore borrowers are women and interestingly they are most prompt in repayment of their Mudra loans: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Innovation Summit at GIFT City Charts New Path for Technology and Entrepreneurship
Empowering Rural Entrepreneurs: The Global Agri-Entrepreneurship Academy Launch
Delhi's Monumental Leap: Revamping Education and Entrepreneurship
Tunisia Launches CAP Emploi to Boost Youth Jobs and Entrepreneurship
Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh