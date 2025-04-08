Congress Working Committee passed special resolution marking 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: K C Venugopal.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress Working Committee passed special resolution marking 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra assembly passes resolution recommending Bharat Ratna posthumously for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai.
Jammu Smart City Project: Six-Year Financial Overview and Complaint Resolution
Punjab Government Eases Tensions with Farmers: A Step Towards Resolution
TTD Board Approves Rs 5,259 Crore Budget with Key Resolutions
CJI should immediately permit the filing of FIR, probe by CBI, ED and other agencies: Allahabad HC bar resolution.