Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme next week, reports AP, citing Iranian state media.
PTI | Muscat | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:01 IST
Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme next week, reports AP, citing Iranian state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear
- talks
- negotiations
- Tehran
- diplomacy
- security
- diplomatic relations
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tehran's Bold Stance: A Nuclear Negotiation Showdown
India-Russia Naval Exercise INDRA-2025 to Boost Maritime Synergy and Diplomacy
U.S.-Ukraine Mineral Deal Hangs in Balance Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Complex Negotiations: Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Deal in Limbo
High-Stakes Mineral Deal: Ukraine's Wealth, U.S. Interests, and Ongoing Negotiations