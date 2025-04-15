India's imports increase 11 pc to USD 63.51 bn in March as against USD 57.03 bn in same month last year, according to govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:28 IST
India's imports increase 11 pc to USD 63.51 bn in March as against USD 57.03 bn in same month last year, according to govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability
Europe's Economic Renaissance: Emerging Opportunities Beyond Defence
NITI NCAER States Economic Forum: A New Portal for Comprehensive State Data
Japan Braces for Megaquake: Economic and Human Toll
Austria's Coalition Government Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Budget Deficit