West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Chief Minister
- violence
- protest
- Parliament
- Rijiju
- India
- law
- politics
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRISKPE's Double Certification Boosts Indian Fintech Trust
Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production
A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution
Dalmia Bharat Boosts Cement Production Capacity in Eastern India
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Education Policy: The '3Cs' Haunting Indian Education