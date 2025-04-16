SC questions Telangana govt over 'tearing hurry' to fell trees on land adjacent to University of Hyderabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
SC questions Telangana govt over 'tearing hurry' to fell trees on land adjacent to University of Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC slams UP govt, Prayagraj development body for 'inhuman and illegal' demolition of houses.
Tamil Nadu's Development Projects: No Party Bias, Says CM Stalin
SC directs Prayagraj Development Authority to pay Rs 10 lakh each compensation to house owners within 6 weeks.
University of Hyderabad Students Protest Land Development Plans
Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans