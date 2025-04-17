Waqf case: SC sets May 5 to hear pleas against validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf case: SC sets May 5 to hear pleas against validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: Landmark Reforms in Waqf Property Management
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case
Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: Transforming Property Management and Transparency
UMEED Bill: Transforming Waqf Property Management
Legal Challenges and Controversies Shape US News Landscape