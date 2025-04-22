PM Modi set to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and return home tonight in view of terror attack in Kashmir: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:19 IST
