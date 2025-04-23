Doing our best to minimise dent on tourism in Kashmir, in touch with J-K's tourism department, chief secretary: Tourism Minister Shekhawat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
