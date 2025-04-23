Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs, defence secretary attend meeting chaired by Rajnath on J and K: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs, defence secretary attend meeting chaired by Rajnath on J and K: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Jerusalem Police Heighten Security for Passover and Easter Celebrations
South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border, reports AP.
Heightened Surveillance: Army Fortifies Security in J&K's Mountain Passes