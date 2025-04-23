In Pahalgam, our country lost many innocent citizens in a cowardly attack by terrorists: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
