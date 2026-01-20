Left Menu

No New Charges for Infamous Nurse Lucy Letby

British prosecutors have announced no additional charges against nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of murdering seven infants. Letby, serving a life sentence, faced further allegations, but prosecutors decided against pursuing additional charges due to insufficient evidence.

British prosecutors announced on Tuesday that no additional criminal charges would be pursued against Lucy Letby, a nurse previously convicted of murdering seven babies.

Letby, now 36, is serving a whole life sentence for the killings and for attempting to murder seven additional infants while working in a neonatal unit at a northern England hospital. She is recognized as Britain's most notorious serial child killer in recent history.

The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed further allegations related to two infant deaths and attempted murders of seven others, concluding that the evidential standards required for prosecution were not satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

