No New Charges for Infamous Nurse Lucy Letby

British prosecutors announced on Tuesday that no additional criminal charges would be pursued against Lucy Letby, a nurse previously convicted of murdering seven babies.

Letby, now 36, is serving a whole life sentence for the killings and for attempting to murder seven additional infants while working in a neonatal unit at a northern England hospital. She is recognized as Britain's most notorious serial child killer in recent history.

The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed further allegations related to two infant deaths and attempted murders of seven others, concluding that the evidential standards required for prosecution were not satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)