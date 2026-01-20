BJP Triumphs in BMC Elections: A Landmark Shift in Mumbai's Civic Landscape

The Maharashtra government officially declared the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, showcasing a significant win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 89 seats. This development shifts the power dynamics in Mumbai's civic arena, traditionally led by Shiv Sena.

The BJP, along with its ally Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, achieved a combined total of 118 seats, surpassing the required 114-seat majority. The results were notified under Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani's authority as detailed in the gazette notification.

As part of post-election procedures, newly-elected corporators are required to register and submit their credentials. The announcement for the Mayor's post lottery is set for January 22, marking the next phase in Mumbai's changing political landscape, as alliances vie for strategic positions within India's wealthiest civic body.

