Triumphant Return: Julia Scheib Claims Victory as Brignone Shines in Comeback
Julia Scheib triumphed in the World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, marking her fourth win of the season. Federica Brignone, returning from injury, finished sixth with an emotional display. Scheib leads the discipline standings, while Brignone focuses on her comeback for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.
Updated: 20-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:49 IST
Austria's skiing sensation, Julia Scheib, clinched her fourth victory of the season in the women's World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz on Tuesday.
Italy's Federica Brignone, showcasing immense resilience following a severe injury, finished sixth, earning widespread admiration for her determination and emotional comeback.
Scheib has now solidified her position as the giant slalom favorite for the Milano Cortina Olympics next month with consecutive wins and leading standings.
