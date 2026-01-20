Triumphant Return: Julia Scheib Claims Victory as Brignone Shines in Comeback

Austria's skiing sensation, Julia Scheib, clinched her fourth victory of the season in the women's World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz on Tuesday.

Italy's Federica Brignone, showcasing immense resilience following a severe injury, finished sixth, earning widespread admiration for her determination and emotional comeback.

Scheib has now solidified her position as the giant slalom favorite for the Milano Cortina Olympics next month with consecutive wins and leading standings.

