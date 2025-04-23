This extremely inhuman act has left all of us in deep grief and pain: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:28 IST
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
