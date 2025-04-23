Overall strength of Indian, Pak high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions: FS Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:26 IST
