Deliberate targeting of Hindus done to inflame passions across country; we appeal for calm in face of this grave provocation: CWC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
