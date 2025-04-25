NHRC condemns killing of civilians in Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
NHRC condemns killing of civilians in Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- Pahalgam
- condemnation
- terror attack
- civilians
- justice
- safety
- security
- violence
- human rights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Extradition Saga: Tahawwur Rana Awaits Justice for Mumbai Terror
Maharashtra CM Pushes for Special Public Safety Act
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Besides CJI, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are part of three-judge bench which will hear please against Waqf law.
Constitutional Court Reverses Impeachment of South Korea's Justice Minister