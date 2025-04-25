Home Minister Amit Shah calls up all CMs to ensure no Pakistani stays in India after deadline of leaving the country: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah calls up all CMs to ensure no Pakistani stays in India after deadline of leaving the country: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Infrastructure Overhaul with New Monitoring Directives
Syrian Fact-Finding Deadline Extended Amid Sectarian Tensions
Social Media Crackdown: Justice Department's New Directive
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Directive on Indiramma Housing Amidst Allocation Pressure
Deadline Looms for Sanjauli Mosque Case: May 3 Court Date Set