At least 80 people injured after fire and massive explosion rocks port in Iran, according to state television, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:56 IST
At least 80 people injured after fire and massive explosion rocks port in Iran, according to state television, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barbados Receives $30M World Bank Loan to Strengthen Disaster Resilience
World Bank Approves $20M Disaster Financing for St. Vincent & the Grenadines
UAV Crash at Jammu Airfield: Soldier Injured
Union Minister Pushes for State Disaster Declaration after Extreme Weather Hits Bihar Crops
Four dead, five injured as MUV overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.