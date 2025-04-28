NEET-UG plan: Multi-layered frisking to be done by district police in addition to NTA-designated security, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
NEET-UG plan: Multi-layered frisking to be done by district police in addition to NTA-designated security, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NEET-UG
- frisking
- security
- examination
- NTA
- police
- integrity
- entrance
- malpractices
- protocols
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Subsidies Boost FDI but Reinforce, Not Reshape, Comparative Advantages
Antarctica's Tiny Survivors: Unveiling Nature's Cold-Resistant Secrets
Revamping MGNREGS: Parliamentary Panel Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul
Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
Retail Space Rentals Surge in Delhi: A Cushman & Wakefield Report