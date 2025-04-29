India, Canada bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to rule of law: PM Modi in message to Carney on poll victory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India, Canada bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to rule of law: PM Modi in message to Carney on poll victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines Pushes for Rule of Law in ASEAN-China Maritime Negotiations
Seizing assets of National Herald 'state-sponsored crime' masquerading as rule of law: Congress' Jairam Ramesh after ED files chargesheet.
Mark Carney's Bland Strategy: Riding the Waves of a Trade War Election
Canada's Mark Carney Identifies China as Key Threat Ahead of Election
Karnataka High Court Upholds Siddaramaiah's Election Victory